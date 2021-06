-RIGA, Latvia (AP) - The United States has advanced to the semifinals of hockey’s world championship with a 6-1 victory over Slovakia. Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland had two goals apiece while Brian Boyle and Sasha Chmelevski also scored. Cal Peterson made 27 saves for the U.S., which won its seventh straight game at the tournament in Latvia. Germany upset Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout in the other early quarterfinal. The Americans will play the lowest-seeded team remaining in Saturday’s semifinals.