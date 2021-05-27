Cancel
Warwick, RI

CCRI receives prestigious designation for Maritime Workforce Training programs

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) recently announced the designation of the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) as one of the first in the nation Centers of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education (CoE). The CoE designation recognizes CCRI for its workforce-based training programming to prepare students for careers in the maritime industry. CCRI is only one of 27 community colleges or work-based institutions who received the designation.

