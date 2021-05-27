Cancel
Why Morris Brown Partnered With The Georgia Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

By Martha Dalton
Increasingly, Historically Black Colleges and Universities are serving more diverse populations. According to a 20-13 report from the University of Pennsylvania, about a quarter of HBCUs in the U.S. have student bodies that are at least 20% non-Black. Hispanic and Latino enrollment at HBCUs has grown more than 120% since...

