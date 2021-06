Semi-custom cuts design cost and time to market by up to 30%. Bringing a new chip to the automotive market can be daunting due to the high safety standards required – ISO 26262. Sondrel has made this much easier for customers with the launch of its new, quad-channel, IP reference platform that has been architected with ISO26262 applications and the fast integration of customer IP in mind from the start. This simplifies and speeds up the creation of the required evidence bundle so the final product can swiftly achieve ISO26262. The innovative, semi-custom platform approach, which Sondrel calls Architecting the future™, can cut design cost and time to market by up to 30%. Full details can be found on the datasheet at www.sondrel.com/solutions/architecting-the-future.