TV & Videos

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast from host and reporter Robert Moor, the show centers on big cat enthusiast Baskin (SNL‘s McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Hedwig’s Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. (The show has no connection to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which was one of the early streaming breakout hits at the outset of the pandemic last year.)

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

John Cameron Mitchell
Joe Exotic
Kate Mckinnon
Nat Wolff
#Nbcuniversal#Starring In Drama#Cat#Nat Alex#Paramount#Paper Towns#Caa#Ucp#Universal Studio Group#Peacock And Usa Network#Nbcuniversal#Actor Musician Nat Wolff#Snl#Palo Alto
Related
MusicPosted by
WWD

Nat Wolff Emerges From Time Off Ready to Go

At first, everyone thought Nat Wolff was crazy. He was just wrapping work on the miniseries “The Stand,” which eerily enough features a pandemic, as the world around him was beginning to worry about the coronavirus. Having seen how things play out on the show, he was urging his family and friends to stock up at the grocery store and “stop listening to Donald Trump,” a behavior never seen before but adopted in hopes of believing the president was right in downplaying the virus.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Joe Exotic

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff. Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe…. Kate McKinnon’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Will Be Exclusive to Peacock. NBCUniversal’s high-profile Joe...
TV SeriesChicago Tribune

‘Joe Exotic’ Peacock series casts Sam Keeley as John Finlay

Sam Keeley will play John Finlay in the upcoming Peacock series “Joe Exotic.”. Finlay was one of Joe Exotic’s husbands famously profiled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.” It was announced last week that Nat Wolff would star as Travis Maldonado, another of Exotic’s husbands. Finlay joins previously announced series leads Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic. It was also recently announced that Brian Van Holt would play John Reinke.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Dennis Quaid Joins Peacock’s Joe Exotic Series

Dennis Quaid is the latest to join Peacock’s upcoming scripted series on Joe Exotic. Quaid will play Rick Kirkham, who was Joe’s reality TV show producer. Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.
TV Seriesprogramminginsider.com

Peacock Orders Drama ‘Mrs. Davis’ From Damon Lindelof

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Streamer Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for the new drama “Mrs. Davis” from from Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon”) and Damon Lindelof, produced by Warner Bros. Television.The logline: Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Peacock can confirm that the series is an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Resort’ From Andy Siara, Sam Esmail & UCP Travels To Peacock

True-crime love story The Resort, from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, has been ordered at Peacock. The streamer has handed the series from UCP an eight-part order. It first emerged in February 2020 that the pair were developing the scripted project at the Universal...
TV & Videoskolafm.com

Dennis Quaid Joins The Cast! | Donna D |

Dennis Quaid has joined the cast of Peacock’s limited series about Tiger King star Joe Exotic. He’ll play Rick Kirkman, the reality show producer whose footage was used in the Netflix documentary. John Cameron Mitchell is playing Joe and Kate McKinnon from Saturday Night Live is his sworn enemy Carole Baskin. Read more here.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Jean Smart

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder play comedians on opposing sides of a generational gap in a new dramedy. Kate Winslet stars as a detective who becomes swallowed up by the dysfunctions of her small town in HBO's murder-mystery limited series. TV Reviews. Apr 5, 2021 6:45 am. By. Richard Gilliland,...