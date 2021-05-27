Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff

Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast from host and reporter Robert Moor, the show centers on big cat enthusiast Baskin (SNL‘s McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Hedwig’s Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. (The show has no connection to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which was one of the early streaming breakout hits at the outset of the pandemic last year.)