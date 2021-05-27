Cancel
Buhler, KS

Buhler City Council hears presentation on land rezoning

Hutch Post
 10 days ago

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler City Council heard a report from developers who want to have a parcel of land rezoned for industrial purposes. The land which is on the south edge of Buhler would be used for an industrial zone once all of the necessary hoops are jumped through. City Clerk Merrill Peterson says that the 18 acres land is designated in the floodplain which will have to be dealt with. Peterson says no firm plans for the land are in place.

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

