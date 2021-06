Find the perfect things to do in H-Town this weekend with our Houston Weekend Guide for Thursday, May 20 through Sunday, May 23, 2021. This weekend, drive up and check out traditional Polish food, drinks, and more; celebrate the grand re-opening of a Montrose dance night staple; watch the Sugar Land Skeeters battle it out against in their home opening series; sip on tasty local suds while dining on delicious pub-grub at a Jersey Village brewery; and much more.