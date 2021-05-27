Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Del Taco is celebrating National Hamburger Day with a BOGO deal

By Kimberley Spinney
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to celebrating National Hamburger Day, your first thought might not be Del Taco. But they want to change that this year. In honor of the day of the burger, which falls on May 28, Del Taco is offering an epic BOGO deal on one of their most popular menu items. While they are known for their tacos (obviously since it is right in their name), their Double Del Cheeseburgers are often the most consistently popular items on the menu.

guiltyeats.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

96K+
Followers
278K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Hamburger#Tacos#Food Drink#Menu Items#Double Del Cheeseburgers#Burger Sauce#Bogo Deal#National Hamburger Day#American Cheese#Sesame Seed Buns#Onions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksCNET

The best online wine deals for National Wine Day

There are a whole lot of national food holidays these days, but there are only a few of them we take seriously -- and that's largely due to the deals that come along with them. Today is National Wine Day, for instance, and we've uncovered some seriously good deals for buying bundles of wine online or subscribing to one of the many popular wine clubs. If you've been considering buying your bottles on the web or just need to stock up on some wine for Memorial Day weekend, now is definitely a good time to do it -- there are new customer deals and wine club sign-up offers as cheap as $5 a bottle. And don't worry, we didn't see any long-term commitments or scary contracts to worry about, although in some cases you may need to cancel or the service will just keep sending wine.
Restaurantswfxb.com

On National Hamburger Day…What Makes the Perfect Burger?

Its national hamburger day so what does it take to make the perfect burger? 78% of people say the toppings can make or break a patty. People in all 50 states were asked to describe what the “perfect” burger looks like. Here are the results…America’s favorite burger toppings in order are: cheese, bacon, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes. 46% also said their perfect burger would need to have ketchup and 43% said the same about mayo. But, not a lot of people like mustard. The best kind of cheese is American and sesame seed buns are preferred. 70% of Americans are confident they can cook a good one.
Food & Drinkstribuneledgernews.com

Check out these a-glazing deals for National Doughnut Day

Jun. 2—Unlike a lot of other national food days, National Doughnut Day has a solid history. It began in 1938 with The Salvation Army in Chicago, serving a two-fold mission of honoring the volunteers who had served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I and as a fundraiser for those most hurt by the Great Depression.
Cell Phonesclarkdeals.com

Get 2 FREE Del Tacos when you download the Del app

Del Taco is currently offering two tacos completely free! To get this deal, join Del Taco’s Raving Fan Club by downloading the app or registering online. After you’ve signed up, allow up to 24 hours for processing and enjoy your free tacos! You’ll also be able to enter your birthday and receive exclusive birthday deals such as a free premium shake! Offers and deals are delivered via email once you’ve joined the fan club. Members are also eligible for opportunities including trying new products before the general public. In addition to this deal, you can check out other current specials at Del Taco and find your nearest location online.
Restaurantsyofreesamples.com

National Donut Day Freebies & Deals 2021

National Donut Day is June 4th and there are a slew of savory sweet freebies and freebies with purchase up for grabs for donut-astic day. Read on to get your donut on for less today. Note: Please call ahead to any stores to make sure they are participating so you...
Restaurantsislandernews.com

Island's National Hamburger Day offerings for Friday, May 28

Another Friday, another opportunity to enjoy a great burger - and more - on this National Hamburger Day, offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants. #burgerfriday special…. delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!
RestaurantsPosted by
Shore News Network

Pizza Hut brings back the thin crust pizza

Pizza Hut, known for pioneering pizza innovation is bringing back one of its most iconic, handcrafted pizzas just in time for summer – The Edge. The Edge is a premium thin-crust pizza packed with toppings all the way to the edge – leaving no room for traditional crust and making every bite the best bite. The handcrafted pizza is perfectly balanced with a touch of sweetness from the signature tomato sauce and the savory flavors of the loaded toppings and exclusive, unique, garlic and herb seasoning ONLY available on The Edge.
RecipesAnchorage Daily News

Fresh creamed corn with queso and poblano is perfect for summer backyard gatherings

I made this recently for an outdoor fried chicken party and the corn disappeared almost as quickly as the hot fried chicken. I’ve made it by request a few times since, once adding some frozen corn when I didn’t have enough fresh. And for a vegan friend, I replaced the cream with coconut milk and added some fresh basil. Grilling or charring the corn and poblano adds some smoky notes. Feel free to adjust the flavors but I must stress the importance of puréeing about one-third to one-half of the corn mixture for a beautiful creamy texture; a food processor works great here or even a hand-held immersion blender. The hit of queso and fresh lime juice at the end brings it all together. You might want to consider doubling the recipe because this dish vanishes quickly and keeps well in fridge for a few days.
RecipesSimply Recipes

Best Potato Salads for Your July 4th BBQ

Potato salad is classic summertime fare, and when you’re talking about what dishes to include at your July 4th BBQ, it’s hard not to give this side dish a starring role. There are countless ways to make a great potato salad. At its most basic, the dish is made by boiling potatoes, tossing them with a dressing, and throwing in a handful of other tasty ingredients like herbs, chopped veggies, bacon, and even crumbled hard-boiled eggs. The dressing is most often mayonnaise-based, which gives the dish lots of creamy richness, or mustard- or vinegar-based, which adds tang and makes a lighter and zippier potato salad.
RecipesPosted by
The Daily Meal

How to Cook Potatoes For the Best Potato Salad

It’ s hard to beat potato salad. It’ s hearty, comforting and pairs perfectly with burgers, chicken and other great grilled recipes. However, there is a strong camp in favor of spud varieties like Idaho and russet since they do a great job at absorbing flavors, which can lead to a more robust potato salad.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

10 Cheesy Recipes for National Cheese Day

On June 4, America celebrates National Cheese Day, which means cheesy recipes are in order. So, in honor of the holiday, we couldn't resist digging through our archives to compile 10 recipes starring the ever-comforting delight. Italy produces over 2,500 cheese varieties, several of which are exported – and when...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Popular Chili's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Sometimes, when you go out to eat, you want to stick with something familiar and comforting. And if you live anywhere in the U.S., then Chili's might just fit the bill for that. While Chili's might be struggling, that doesn't mean you shouldn't stop in for a familiar favorite. Who doesn't want some of those famous Big Mouth Bites?
RestaurantsWide Open Eats

We Pitted Chick-fil-A and Burger King's New Sandwich Against One Another, And There Was a Clear Winner

[drtopcap]I[/dropcap]f you live in the South (or in random places Chick-fil-a locations have been popping up) you've probably been enjoying fried chicken sandwiches before the whole Chicken Sandwich war started. Chick-fil-a is home to the original chicken sandwich. Heck, it even says it on their buildings! So when I saw Burger King was releasing their take on the chicken sandwich I had to pit the two fast food chains against each other.
Chili, NYFOXBusiness

Chili's joins chicken sandwich wars with 'special sauce'

Chili’s is the latest restaurant to enter the chicken sandwich wars with a savory secret weapon – special sauce. The Dallas-based restaurant chain, known for its fajitas and baby back ribs, is now adding a chicken sandwich to the menu, competing with a slew of fast-food chains like Burger King, McDonald’s, Popeye’s and KFC. And it’s been a year in the making.
Restaurantspdxfoodpress.com

June Pizzas and a Bagel weekend

Thursday – 6/3, Friday – 6/4, Saturday – 6/5. Bagel weekend!!! (see menu waaay below) Add salad, bread, produce, beer, wine, to your order!. Pizza menu is at the bottom of this email and online. We cannot accommodate build your own pizzas at this time. Whole pizzas only, no half-n-half’s.