Del Taco is celebrating National Hamburger Day with a BOGO deal
When it comes to celebrating National Hamburger Day, your first thought might not be Del Taco. But they want to change that this year. In honor of the day of the burger, which falls on May 28, Del Taco is offering an epic BOGO deal on one of their most popular menu items. While they are known for their tacos (obviously since it is right in their name), their Double Del Cheeseburgers are often the most consistently popular items on the menu.guiltyeats.com