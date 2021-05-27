Del Taco is celebrating National Hamburger Day with a BOGO deal

There are a whole lot of national food holidays these days, but there are only a few of them we take seriously -- and that's largely due to the deals that come along with them. Today is National Wine Day, for instance, and we've uncovered some seriously good deals for buying bundles of wine online or subscribing to one of the many popular wine clubs. If you've been considering buying your bottles on the web or just need to stock up on some wine for Memorial Day weekend, now is definitely a good time to do it -- there are new customer deals and wine club sign-up offers as cheap as $5 a bottle. And don't worry, we didn't see any long-term commitments or scary contracts to worry about, although in some cases you may need to cancel or the service will just keep sending wine.