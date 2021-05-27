Cancel
56 Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear This Summer

By Dan Reilly
Vulture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith venues, bars, and clubs reopening after a year-plus in various states of lockdown, don’t expect summer 2021 to just go back to normal — prepare, instead, for a level of intensity not seen since the first Roaring ’20s. To help make this summer as wild as can be, there’s a slew of albums on the way that, fortunately, this year, we’ll be able to enjoy the way they were intended: collectively, and ideally, at parties with all the loved ones we haven’t seen in ages. Some of our favorite pop, indie-rock, and hip-hop stars are back with new LPs on the horizon to soundtrack our vaccinated, hedonistic summer, while many others have teased long-awaited records that might just drop out of nowhere. Indeed, expect surprises all season now that artists can get back on the road and share all the work they crafted while stuck inside. Here’s what we’re looking forward to in summer 2021, from confirmed releases to ones that we hope will finally come out of hibernation with the rest of us.

