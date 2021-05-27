56 Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear This Summer

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale spoke to the 97.1 The Eagle radio station about her recent comment that she has been writing the best songs of her life during the coronavirus pandemic. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I hope so anyway. That's the way I kind of feel with every album cycle — that you keep trying to top yourself. But it's different with the way the world has kind of changed. And also when you're in that position where there's something, specifically with me with touring, we're used to being out on the road for about two hundred to two hundred and fifty days of the year, so when this big part of your life and this extension of your personality, this mission statement that you've always had in front of you, and that is stolen from you, you have to put that energy and that outlet into something else. And thankfully, yeah, the writing process — I've put all that energy into the songs, because I have nowhere else to put it. [Laughs] So, yeah, it's really exciting, and I can't wait for everybody to hear the new material."