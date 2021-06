Lakes at historically low levels, unusually early forest fires, restrictions on water use and now a potentially record heat wave: even before summer's start the US West is suffering the effects of chronic drought made worse by climate change. Eighty-eight percent of the West was in a state of drought this week, including the entire states of California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada, according to official data. In a particularly stark symptom of this trend, which is affecting more than 143 million Americans, Lake Mead -- the country's largest reservoir, lying at the border of Nevada and Arizona -- now stands at its lowest level since its creation in the 1930s. The lake, formed when the massive Hoover Dam was built across the Colorado River not far from Las Vegas, stands at just 36 percent of capacity, below even a record set in 2016.