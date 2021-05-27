Cancel
Lifesaving ART for HIV could also be Anti-Aging

By Kenneth Bender, PharmD, MA
contagionlive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy of biomarkers of epigenetic aging in patients with HIV finds antiretroviral therapy partially reverses the accelerated aging associated with the infection. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) partially reversed the accelerated aging found in persons living with HIV, in a study that measured multiple biomarkers of epigenetic aging before and after ART.

www.contagionlive.com
