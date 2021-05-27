Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New program in downtown Kalamazoo is aimed at improving the appearance of the city

By Jim McKinney
jack1065.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A new program has been launched in downtown Kalamazoo to make it a safer, cleaner place to be. The Downtown Kalamazoo Ambassador Program started last week, through the Downtown Kalamazoo Partnership, and its five full-time employees are responsible for several tasks, including emptying trash, cleaning graffiti, power-washing sidewalks, and other things that need attention but have been neglected.

jack1065.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalamazoo Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#Power Washing Sidewalks#Cleaning#Graffiti#Emptying Trash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kalamazoo County, MIwkzo.com

Construction for new Kalamazoo County Courthouse underway

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County has broken ground on its new modernized Courthouse, which should be completed in the spring of 2023. The $97-million dollar project will be located next to the County’s Administration Building on Kalamazoo Avenue, across the street from the Park Trade Center. Given the poor conditions of their current facilities Chief Judge Alexander Lipsey says the new structure will be a “Godsend”.
Ithaca, NYNewsChannel 36

City officials celebrate new businesses in downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) – The City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance celebrating three businesses in the downtown district Wednesday. There ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at Serenity’s Beautique at 121 S. Cayuga Street and 15 STEPS at 171 E. State Street and Lou’s Street Food in Center Ithaca. Serenity’s...
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
MLive

Kalamazoo County breaks ground on $95M justice facility downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI — County officials shoveled ceremonial scoops of dirt Wednesday to launch the construction of a new approximately $95-million justice facility to house Kalamazoo County courts and other offices. During a keynote address during the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, May 26, Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Chair Tracy Hall said...
PoliticsCanton Repository

Canton City Council grants $200,000 for home improvement programs

KEY ACTION: City Council on Monday unanimously granted $200,000 to the Community Building Partnership for the continuation of neighborhood revitalization programs. DISCUSSION: It's an increase from the $150,000 grant awarded last year. The money has and will come from the city's Issue 13 tax revenue for neighborhoods. "No money goes...
Grayling, MIUpNorthLive.com

Downtown Grayling receives $20,000 to help improve downtown

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan community has received funding to help with improvement projects in the downtown area. On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Grayling Downtown Development Authority will be receiving $20,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Main Street Vibrancy Grant Program. The Main Street...
Altavista, VAWSET

Façade grant program aims to revitalize downtown district in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The downtown façade loan program in Altavista has officially been converted to a grant program. The funding source will assist downtown property owners and businesses in improving the exterior appearance of their buildings. According to Altavista on Track, proper improvements to the exterior of the buildings...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

City hopes fewer stop lights Downtown will improve traffic

While most traffic signals have disappeared from Downtown, evaluation continues on the most effective and safe way to move traffic in the area. St. Joseph workers have been changing traffic lights out for stop signs for several months at certain Downtown locations. Public Works Department’s hope is the changes will improve traffic flow and reduce expenses. However, throughout the process adjustments have been made, Assistant Public Works Director Brady McKinley said.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Home2 Suites by Hilton opens in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new 106-room hotel opened in downtown Kalamazoo on Friday, May 28, 2021. The pet-friendly Home2 Suites by Hilton is located at 303 North Road Street, adjoined to the Hilton Garden Inn. Each room has kitchens with full-size refrigerators, dishwashers, and sleeper sofas, hotel representatives said. Housing:...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

City OKs more subsidies for new downtown arts hotel

ST. LOUIS — A city development board has approved up to $92 million in bonds for a new downtown west hotel. The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority signed off on the industrial revenue bonds at its meeting Tuesday for the redevelopment of 1528 Locust Street. Developer Michael Everett of Denver-based...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

City Hall: Sharp Building in downtown Lincoln will use new TIF option

The Sharp Building, which has anchored a corner at 13th and M streets for a half-century before the phrase “tax-increment financing” entered city officials’ lexicon, will benefit from the newest iteration of the tool created as a driver of economic development. The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a change...
Kalamazoo, MIgo955.com

Bell’s unveils new outdoor mural in Downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tuesday, Bell’s Eccentric Cafe unveiled a new outdoor mural for its downtown location. The Kalamazoo-based Dream Scene Placemaking is the company responsible for the new mural, and officials say Anna Lee Roeder and Erik Vasilauskas began working on the mural on April 19. “We’re always...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Community Reacts as City Council Approves New City Park in Downtown

A new city park in downtown Pasadena got the thumbs up from the City Council on Monday afternoon and many locals couldn’t be happier. The 2/3-acre park will run along the north side of Union Street between El Molino and Oak Knoll Avenues, at the sites of a parking lot which will be retained and improved and a former Banner Bank, which was razed.