Saugerties, NY

Police Officers Stop Woman From Jumping Off Roof Of Building In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes
 8 days ago
A woman was saved from jumping from the roof of a building by two police officers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An allegedly suicidal woman was stopped from jumping from the rooftop of a building by two police officers in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 4:28 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, in Ulster County.

The officers from the Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call of a distraught woman on the roof of the old Flannigan Cleaners Building on Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.

Officer Daniel Farcher responded to the location and climbed onto the roof, locating the woman who was standing in the center of the roof and appeared agitated and upset, Saugerties PD Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

As Farcher attempted to deescalate the situation, the woman yelled she was going to jump off the roof and immediately turned away from Farcher and sprinted towards the edge of the building, according to Sinagra.

Farcher chased down the woman, grabbing onto her and taking her down onto the rooftop, Sinagra said.

The two struggled as the woman fought efforts to restrain her.

The shift supervisor, Sergeant Jeremy Rushkoski, arrived on the scene and assisted Farcher in getting the woman restrained and into custody, Sinagra said.

The Village of Saugerties Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to assist in retrieving the woman and officers off of the rooftop.

The woman was transported to the WMC Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for a psychiatric evaluation.

