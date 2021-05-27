Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE revealed — a 12.4-inch Android tablet rivaling the iPad Air
Samsung unveiled new additions to its line of Galaxy tablets, including the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. According to the tech company's announcement, the all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE will bring "fan-favorite features" from the original Galaxy Tab S7, but it keeps the 12.4-inch display found on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. The new Android tablets are expected to be released this June.www.laptopmag.com