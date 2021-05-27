Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE revealed — a 12.4-inch Android tablet rivaling the iPad Air

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung unveiled new additions to its line of Galaxy tablets, including the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. According to the tech company's announcement, the all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE will bring "fan-favorite features" from the original Galaxy Tab S7, but it keeps the 12.4-inch display found on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. The new Android tablets are expected to be released this June.

www.laptopmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Tab#Samsung Dex#Android Smartphones#Samsung Galaxy S7#Galaxy Tablets#Apple Ipad#Best Android Tablets#Lite#Wqxga#Qualcomm#Dex#Mystic Pink#Mystic Silver#Mystic Green#Tab S7#Tablet#S7 Fe#Best Tablets#Processor#Ram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
NFLLiliputing

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4 inch Android tablet with a Snapdragon 750G chip

Samsung is expanding its tablet lineup with a new member of the Galaxy Tab S7 series that’s… a little baffling, honestly. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4 inch Android tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and support for accessories including a Samsung S-Pen and a detachable keyboard.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G gets a quiet launch in Germany: Snapdragon 750G, LCD , and 5G for €649

After weeks of waiting and multiple name changes, the device known as the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite has now been quietly unveiled in Germany as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Yes, Samsung is adopting the FE name for devices other than smartphones. The new tablet cuts some corners when compared to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 but ends up being pricier than the vanilla Tab S7.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Samsung may have accidentally outed the Tab S7 FE

It seems that the upcoming “value” model tablet from Samsung has settled on a name, The Tab S7 FE. That is at least, if you take the appearance then subsequent disappearance from the German Samsung site into consideration. We’ve already seen multiple iterations of the device and potential names through...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Renders Of The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Get Leaked

Samsung seems to be the only Android manufacturer that takes the tablet market seriously. We just got word that the company is going to be releasing the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. This news comes from the Samsung support page. The tablet is called the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G,...
Technologyesuperseller.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0”, Lightweight Android Tablet with Large Screen Feel, WiFi, Camera, Long-Lasting Battery, 64 GB…

Large screen feel. Lightweight form. Sleek and powerful, the new Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ lets you browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games, and get things done on an Android tablet that’s light as air and comfortable when handheld. With a long-lasting battery and expandable memory, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 inch is built to keep up with you. Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns and results may vary. For purchases made and activated between March 6, 2021 and April 5, 2022 at 11:59pm PST, new customers of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red and Google Play Music only receive a 2-month free trial. Redeem in the YouTube application on eligible devices by 4/5/2022 2021. Form of payment required. $11.99/month after trial.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Tab S6: Can old hardware keep up with new software?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is finally official, and it’s marking the launch of the company’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. Is it a flagship tablet killer? Maybe not in the literal sense. By design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn’t powerful enough to replace the Galaxy Tab S7 or the Galaxy Tab S7+, but comparing it with the Galaxy Tab S6 has yielded some unexpected results.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Microsoft is a pretty unpredictable company, oftentimes taking risks that Apple or Samsung would never even consider, but if there's something you can be certain of, it's that the Redmond-based tech giant likes to sell Galaxy devices at unrivaled prices through its official eBay Outlet Store. Well, that and the company is unlikely to try to challenge Android and iOS again anytime soon.
TechnologySamMobile

Keep up with Galaxy Tab S7 FE specs via this colorful infographic

Samsung launched two new mid-range tablets yesterday, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE aims to bring most of the popular features from the Galaxy Tab S7+ at an affordable price, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite aims to be the default tablet for streaming videos.
Recipesfood24.com

Partner content: Feel like a pro in the kitchen with byte-sized technology from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Now that many of us are working remotely, it’s not unusual to see a laptop on a kitchen counter. As we try to balance work and home, technology becomes the bridge to keep up with deadlines and dinnertimes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ were designed to make this connection a lot more satisfying. After all, if you’re going to have a screen in your kitchen, why not use Samsung’s largest Super AMOLED display to search recipes online, watch videos of new techniques and share your tasty results on social media – all from a crystal clear screen? The Galaxy Tab S7 was designed to bring productivity and connectivity together to make light work – of work. The time it saves, however, could be used to great effect in the kitchen. You can set it on a stand well away from water and flame while being able to see and watch everything you need. While you’re pondering the ways it can become your best sous chef, here are other great reasons you’ll want the Galaxy Tab S7 in your home.
Technologygamingideology.com

Watch out Apple! Samsung unveils new Tab S7 FE tablet targeting the iPad

Apple may have just launched its new iPad Pro range, but Samsung is now fighting back with its own tablet upgrade. The Korean tech company has just announced the launch of its new Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, which is packed with great features and even includes a stylus in the box – Apple charges an extra £119 for that. In addition to that free digital S Pen, fans are also treated to a large 12.4-inch screen, fast Octa-core processor and 5G network speeds that allow this device to access super-fast downloads when away from fixed broadband.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: Is it a flagship tablet killer?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a lot to prove, given that it’s Samsung’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. But the fact that it was inspired by the 2020 Galaxy Tab S7 series seems to have worked in its favor. These tablets have more things in common than some might expect, but it’s also fair to say that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is missing a few premium features. After all, it wouldn’t have been an FE-branded device if this weren’t the case, though the differences here are a little more stark than they were between the flagship Galaxy S20 models and the Galaxy S20 FE.