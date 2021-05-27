Effects of Antibiotic Restrictions on Resistance in Hospitalized Patients

FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute study shows 95 percent success rate with amoxicillin. Diseases continue to be a major threat to coral reef health. For example, a relatively recent outbreak termed stony coral tissue loss disease is an apparently infectious waterborne disease known to affect at least 20 stony coral species. First discovered in 2014 in Miami-Dade County, the disease has since spread throughout the majority of the Florida’s Coral Reef and into multiple countries and territories in the Caribbean. Some reefs of the northern section of Florida’s Coral Reef are experiencing as much as a 60 percent loss of living coral tissue area.