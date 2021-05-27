Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Effects of Antibiotic Restrictions on Resistance in Hospitalized Patients

By Rachel Lutz
contagionlive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study authors looked at previously published papers focused on carbapenems, fluoroquinolones, and third-generation cephalosporins. Restricting the use of selected classes of antibiotics such as carbapenems and third-generation cephalosporins does not necessarily lead to decreased prevalence of antibiotic resistance among Enterobacterales, nonfermenters, or Gram-positive bacteria, according to a paper published in Open Forum Infectious Disease.

www.contagionlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotic Resistance#Study Group#Disease Resistance#Antimicrobial Resistance#Bacterial Infections#Carbapenems#Pubmed#Piperacillin#Resistance Prevalence#Resistance Development#Effect Sizes#Intervention Duration#Gram Positive Bacteria#Nosocomial Infections#Nonrestricted Antibiotics#Long Term Care Facilities#Authors#Fluoroquinolones#Tertiary Care Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Netherlands
Related
ScienceScience Daily

Fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria has a glowing new weapon

In the perpetual arms races between bacteria and human-made antibiotics, there is a new tool to give human medicine the edge, in part by revealing bacterial weaknesses and potentially by leading to more targeted or new treatments for bacterial infections. A research team led by scientists at The University of...
Healthnachicago.com

Nix Sweeteners to Avoid Spreading Antibiotic Resistance

Four widely used artificial sweeteners—saccharine, sucralose, aspartame and acesulfame potassium—promote the transfer of antibiotic resistance genes in both environmental and clinical settings, report researchers at the University of Queensland, Australia, in The ISME Journal. They found that these four nonnutritive sweeteners promote horizontal transfer of the genes between bacteria, furthering the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes in the intestine. The researchers say the findings provide insight into the spread of antimicrobial resistance and point to a potential risk associated with ingesting the artificial sweeteners.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine less effective in transplant patients

Saddle River, New Jersey — The easing of COVID-19 restrictions has only added to the fear of 43-year-old Jennifer Trokhan, who is fully vaccinated yet wholly unprotected from the coronavirus because her immune system is suppressed by medicine she takes to prevent organ rejection. “I take about 15 pills a...
Sciencecbs19news

Clinical trial finds antibiotics no help for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new clinical trial has found that antibiotics do not help people with life-threatening idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in preventing hospitalization or death. According to a release, while there are no statistical benefits for people who have this lung-scarring disease, this research may prevent unnecessary antibiotic...
Healthajmc.com

Dapagliflozin Shown to Be Cost-effective Among Patients With HFrEF

Data from the DAPA-HF trial and published literature show intermediate-level cost-effectiveness of dapagliflozin use among patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Dapagliflozin may provide an intermediate cost-effectiveness value to patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), in terms of overall life-years and quality-adjusted life-years (QALYs)...
reviewofoptometry.com

Vessel Density Decreases in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A recent study included 50 eyes of 25 patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the same number of healthy controls. All underwent OCT-A in the early period after hospital discharge and six months later. Foveal vessel density (VD) and parafoveal VD values were measured from four quadrants (superior, inferior, nasal, temporal) of the superficial capillary plexus (SCP) and the deep capillary plexus (DCP).
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Common Antibiotic Effective in Healing Coral Disease Lesions – 95% Success Rate

FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute study shows 95 percent success rate with amoxicillin. Diseases continue to be a major threat to coral reef health. For example, a relatively recent outbreak termed stony coral tissue loss disease is an apparently infectious waterborne disease known to affect at least 20 stony coral species. First discovered in 2014 in Miami-Dade County, the disease has since spread throughout the majority of the Florida’s Coral Reef and into multiple countries and territories in the Caribbean. Some reefs of the northern section of Florida’s Coral Reef are experiencing as much as a 60 percent loss of living coral tissue area.
TravelGenomeWeb

Antibiotic Resistance Genes in Gut Microbiome Rise After Travel Abroad, Study Finds

NEW YORK – International travel can significantly boost the repertoire of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, genes found in an individual's gut microbial community, new research suggests, with the precise locale influencing the shape of these acquired gut "resistomes." "We found that which region a traveler visited significantly affected how their...
CancerMedicalXpress

Remote patient monitoring may reduce need to hospitalize cancer patients

A study by researchers at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who received care at home via remote patient monitoring were significantly less likely to require hospitalization for their illness, compared to cancer patients with COVID-19 who did not participate in the program. Results of the study were presented Friday, June 4, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Mix and match COVID-19 vaccines safe and effective: German study

A new preprint study posted to the medRxiv* server shows an AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1-nCov-19 and Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine combination is immunologically superior to two AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-nCov-19 doses. Led by German researchers, the study shows that having the first dose with AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1 and the second with Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 elicits significantly...
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

'White fungus': Drug-resistant fungal infections pose threat to India patients

In May, a middle-aged-man suffering from Covid-19 was admitted in an intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. As his condition deteriorated, the patient was put on a ventilator. He was administered steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients. But experts say the drug also reduces immunity and pushes up blood sugar levels in patients.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Antimicrobials Frequently Prescribed in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A prospective study suggest co-infections and secondary infections are infrequent among COVID-19 patients, warranting the need for improved stewardship. The prevalence of microbiologically-confirmed bacterial infections are rare among patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, according to new findings from 2020 UK data that indicate an overuse of antimicrobial agents in the treatment of the pandemic virus.
Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Chronic pain is a pain: How gene editing offers hopeful alternative to addictive opioids

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Chronic pain—defined as pain that persists for longer than 12 weeks despite medication or treatment—is estimated to affect some 20 percent of adults in the world (or 1.5 billion people), with hundreds of millions more being newly diagnosed with it each year. Clinically, chronic pain can be extremely difficult to manage, not least of all because it often manifests itself in the absence of physical injury.
Medical & Biotechoutbreaknewstoday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients have lower antibody levels

Levels of antibodies in the blood of vaccinated people that are able to recognise and fight the new SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant first discovered in India (B.1.617.2) are on average lower than those against previously circulating variants in the UK, according to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, published, published as a Research letter in The Lancet.