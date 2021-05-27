Effects of Antibiotic Restrictions on Resistance in Hospitalized Patients
The study authors looked at previously published papers focused on carbapenems, fluoroquinolones, and third-generation cephalosporins. Restricting the use of selected classes of antibiotics such as carbapenems and third-generation cephalosporins does not necessarily lead to decreased prevalence of antibiotic resistance among Enterobacterales, nonfermenters, or Gram-positive bacteria, according to a paper published in Open Forum Infectious Disease.www.contagionlive.com