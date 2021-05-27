Cancel
Homewood, AL

Are dentists’ offices the new spas? Diamond Smiles says ‘yes’

By Irene Richardson
Bham Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s okay to admit that no amount of HGTV shows will make you feel comfortable when in the dentist chair. At Diamond Smiles Dentistry, they’re changing those anxious feelings by offering a luxury dentist experience. Learn how these offices have become integral parts of the communities they serve. More than...

bhamnow.com
City
Hoover, AL
City
Homewood, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, ALBham Now

6 open-air markets in Birmingham to support this summer

Fresh produce, locally baked pastries and handmade goods, oh my! Strolling Birmingham open-air markets is one of my favorite ways to spend a warm day. If you’re ready to check out these one-stop shops, here are six street markets open now. 1. Woodlawn Street Market. The Woodlawn Street Market features...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Healthcare design of the future. We asked the pros {PHOTOS}

Since healthcare has been at the forefront of so many discussions over the past 14 months, we were curious what doctor’s offices of the future might look like. We reached out to three experts at Williams Blackstock Architects (WBA): principal architect Joel Blackstock and interior designers John Beason and Ashley Handley. Keep reading to find out what we learned.
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting now, fully vaccinated shoppers and employees can be in Winn-Dixie stores without a mask. Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, released this statement: At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve navigated this pandemic with our customers as part of their communities. Safety – for our customers and associates – has been our top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly to adjust our in-store operations to ensure all customers feel safe while shopping our stores. As we move into this next phase of our pandemic response, we are adjusting our policies to reflect the great progress that’s been made.
Homewood, ALwbrc.com

Exercise Monday: Balance Personal Training Studios in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Note: Please consult with a doctor, to start a new exercise Program, if you do not exercise regularly. Jeh Jeh and trainer Jose Perez worked through several exercises Monday. The first exercise, which is the Rope/Sled Pull. This is a total body workout Jeh Jeh, using functional movement to activate and work the legs, core, and shoulders, with a strong focus on the back, biceps, and your cardiovascular system. For many of us, time is a huge factor, when it comes to working out. This exercise allows you to work on the entire body in a short period of time, giving you a great total body workout. It also allows you to train your body with functional movement. Which is great, because it prepares us for everyday life activities, like squatting to lift a heavy object, or to pull an object toward you. While at the same time conditioning all the muscles in the body.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Birmingham, ALBham Now

The Birmingham Zoo welcomes 2 new animals—find out who they are

Prepare to say awww! The Birmingham Zoo has welcomed two new members to its Zoo family. Read on to meet Gizmo, the two-year-old male red panda and a newborn howler monkey. Back in December, The Birmingham Zoo first welcomed Gizmo, the red panda from the Sacramento Zoo in California.Before we could set eyes on this cutie, he had to complete a routine quarantine at the Zoo’s Animal Health Center so he could acclimate to his new home.
Vestavia Hills, ALVillage Living

Metro Roundup: Former CEO tells tales of flying heroes

Dave Wood has seen a lot of heroes in his day. Wood, retired CEO of Wood Fruitticher, a Birmingham-based business that is one of the largest food service providers in the Southeast, spoke to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on May 11 about his work with the Veterans Airlift Command, which transports post 9/11 veterans to various appointments, family reunions and more across the country to show their respect and appreciation for their service.
Alabama Statebeckersspine.com

Alabama hospital installs radiation-free spine imaging tool

Birmingham, Ala.-based Princeton Baptist Medical Center reportedly is the first hospital in the state to implement the Flash navigation system for spine and cranial procedures, CBS affiliate WIAT reported May 14. Designed by 7D Surgical, Flash uses visible light to create a 3D image for spine surgical navigation, eliminating patient...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

SliceFest 2021: Alabama festival is back with pizza, beer, JJ Grey & Mofro

SliceFest is coming back to Birmingham this year, and will offer its usual crowd-pleasing lineup of bands, beer and pizza on Oct. 2. One music act has been announced -- JJ Grey and Mofro -- and advance tickets are on sale via the festival website. Prices are $35 general admission, $150 VIP. (VIP tickets include access to a separate lounge, restrooms and bar; plus catered food and a live music feed from the stage.)
Alabama Statewpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

9 egg dishes heating up brunch tables around Birmingham

Whether you like them scrambled, poached, over easy or fried, there’s no denying that eggs are the bosses of brunch. Here are nine egg-straordinary egg dishes to try in Birmingham—and we’re not yolking!. 1. Bacon, Egg & Cheese from Homewood Bagel Company. Nothing beats a warm, freshly-baked bagel from Homewood...
Hoover, ALwbrc.com

12-15 year olds react to getting the Pfizer vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting today 12-to-15 year old’s can get the Pfizer vaccine. A number of parents turned up with their children at the Hoover Met for those shots. For these parents it was a sense of relief. The kids say they were a little nervous but they realized this was their best chance to get their lives back to normal since the spread of the pandemic.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Local businesses split on new CDC mask guidance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses across the state are evaluating their mask requirements after the CDC’s latest guidance that said fully vaccinated people can take their face coverings off indoors and outdoors. “It’s great to actually see people’s faces again,” Soca Clothing in Homewood owner Jeff Tanner said. “We decided...
Hoover, ALWSFA

Hoover mom grateful to get kids vaccine to mitigate risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that Pfizer vaccines are available to children between 12 and 15, some parents are grateful to have that added layer of protection. One Hoover family has spent much of the past 15 months isolating due to the danger from COVID-19. Victoria DeLano has two children,...