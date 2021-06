In a world where Moore’s Law is slowing and hardware has to be increasingly co-designed with the system software stack and the applications that run above it, the matrix of possible combinations of hardware is getting wider and deeper. This, more than anything else, shows that the era of general purpose CPU compute is coming to an end. But it also makes the job of choosing the right hardware for your specific workloads a lot harder than say two decades or even one decade ago, when a general purpose X86 server was the safest bet and nearly everyone took it, and thus we saw the rise of Intel in the datacenter.