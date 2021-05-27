Cancel
Is Trae Young balding? MSG Flyers appear to mock Trae Young's hair during Knicks game

By Joshua Rogers
thefocus.news
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Trae Young balding? Knicks fans think Trae Young is losing his hair and created flyers to throw the youngster off his game. Trae Young is one of the best young point guards in the NBA and he’s showing it against the Knicks. Young has become a pantomime villain for...

www.thefocus.news
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Post: It’s All Happening, People!

Okay, I came up with that modified headline. Julius Randle raised his arms at the buzzer that ended the game and the regular season after the Knicks survived Sunday like they always seem to do. Bring on Hotlanta!. The Knicks finished up their riveting regular season at the Garden on...
NBAelitesportsny.com

Cheapest Knicks-Hawks tickets at MSG could be around $1,000

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap. There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

5 storylines to follow as Knicks get set for first-round showdown vs. Hawks

The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks. But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama. Here are five to ingest. Who is ...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAYardbarker

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAnny360.com

Top Secret Fyles: Knicks deserve all the kudos they can get

Plenty has occurred to the Knicks’ organization between when they last made the NBA playoffs in 2013 and now. A countless list of head coaches and players have wandered in and out of Madison Square Garden over eight seasons. At the start of this current season back in December, it was expected that the Knicks would miss the postseason for an eighth consecutive campaign.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAchatsports.com

Randle, Knicks beat Celtics to clinch No. 4 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) Usually at home when the playoffs start, the New York Knicks will be on their home court this time. Julius Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBAfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball Review: Top Overachievers and Busts

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As we look back on this crazy regular season, there were certainly more oddities than usual. Between injuries, frequent rest days, and COVID-19 protocols, it was anyone’s guess as to who would actually suit up for each game. Meanwhile, there were some major overachievers and underperformers throughout the league. The Knicks and Jazz shocked the league this year, claiming the 4th seed in the east and top seed in the west, respectively, as they head into the postseason. On the other hand, the Raptors and Lakers had a regular season to forget, with the defending champs falling down to the play-in matchups, while the Raptors fell out of the playoff race entirely.
NBASportsBook Review

How Far Can the Knicks Go in the Playoffs?

The New York Knicks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 as the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed. How far can the Knicks legitimately go? Here’s our answer along with NBA futures odds at SBR’s top-rated sportsbooks. New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference First Round.