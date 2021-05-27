Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Special Coordinator Wennesland

MR SHRIER: We have – we are honored with a very special guest, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and I just want to say in introduction, sir, that you’re looking at a very small part of our embassy staff of nearly 1,500 persons. And when I look at our staff, what I see is hope – hope because we have a wide diversity of people represented in our embassy staff. Of course, you have the Americans, who themselves represent the diverse parts of American society. But we also see hope here because we see Israelis, we see – from all sorts of communities, including Arab citizens of Israel, Jewish citizens of Israel of various backgrounds. And we also see Palestinians from the West Bank, we see East Jerusalemites, and you met two of our Gaza-based staff. So you see a diverse community working together for the benefit of U.S. relations with Israel and with the Palestinian Authority. And so that is what gives me hope. And with that, sir, I give you the crowd.