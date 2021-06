Students at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School will have increased financial support as they pursue manufacturing education and training. The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School $10,000 in grants to support student scholarships and machining and manufacturing engineering program needs. The funds will be used for their manufacturing program in the technical education department. This is the fourth such grant awarded to the school district. Since 2016, the school has received $32,500 from the Gene Haas Foundation.