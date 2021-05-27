Jim Long Pork Commentary: US pork-cuts over $1.20 lb!

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday as traders assessed a tight edible oils market and as hot, dry weather was forecast across the U.S. growing region, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 13-1/4 cents lower at $15.49-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans eased 10-1/4 cents to $14.03-1/2. * CBOT July soymeal fell $2.40 at $391.60 a ton and CBOT July soyoil eased 1.53 cents to 68.85 cents per lb. * Soyoil jumped to 72.13 cents per lb. overnight, its highest since 2011 on concerns about tight global supplies of edible oils. * India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, two government and two industry officials told Reuters, to reduce food costs in the world's biggest vegetable oil importer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)