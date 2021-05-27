Jim Long Pork Commentary: US pork-cuts over $1.20 lb!

Posted 10:32 -- July corn is up 15 3/4 cents per bushel, July soybeans are up 26 3/4 cents, July KC wheat is up 8 3/4 cents, July Chicago wheat is up 9 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 15 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 107.16 points and July crude oil is up $0.41 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.390 and August gold is up $23.10 per ounce. Corn, soybeans and Minneapolis wheat are adding back weather premium as a hot and dry ridge is expected to move west to east, and with it, limited showers for the dry western and Northern Plains. Corn inspections continue to suggest that China may indeed ship most of the old-crop corn on the books, with a lofty 83.8 mb inspected the week of May 27.