Jim Long Pork Commentary: US pork-cuts over $1.20 lb!

thepigsite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday U.S. Pork Cut-out value closed at $1.2086 /lb. First time we have gone over $1.20 in several years, a real reflection of strong domestic and export demand for Pork. Also last Friday, July lean hog futures closed at $1.16.5/lb., a new life of contract high. With 53-54% National...

AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat climb as weather risks threaten yield

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, soybean and wheat futures gained on Friday as hot, dry conditions forecast in parts of the U.S. Midwest threatened yield potential for recently-planted crops, at a time of tight global supply after a severe drought in Brazil. The most-active corn contract on the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Weather risk adds premium to U.S. corn, soy, wheat markets

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, soybean and wheat futures gained on Friday as hot, dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest threatened yield potential at a time of tight global supply. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) ended 20-3/4 cents higher at...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 10:32 -- July corn is up 15 3/4 cents per bushel, July soybeans are up 26 3/4 cents, July KC wheat is up 8 3/4 cents, July Chicago wheat is up 9 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 15 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 107.16 points and July crude oil is up $0.41 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.390 and August gold is up $23.10 per ounce. Corn, soybeans and Minneapolis wheat are adding back weather premium as a hot and dry ridge is expected to move west to east, and with it, limited showers for the dry western and Northern Plains. Corn inspections continue to suggest that China may indeed ship most of the old-crop corn on the books, with a lofty 83.8 mb inspected the week of May 27.
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Trade: USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

On Wednesday, the USDA released its Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade, a quarterly report from the Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and Economic Research Service (ERS). Today’s update includes highlights from the report, which was coordinated by Hui Jiang, Dylan Russell, and Adam Gerval. The Outlook stated that, “U.S. agricultural...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

The corn market is at a crossroads, analyst says

Bulls are sharpening their horns while bears grit their teeth. While this is very visual, it may encompass the two camps of thought that are developing as traders look toward this year’s crop and price potential. The bull rally that has been in place for over a year for soybeans...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

World Corn Output Up This Month

Global coarse grain production in 2016/17 is forecast up 4.4 million tons this month, pushing a record further to 1,346.1 million. The major contributors to the increase are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Indonesia – all for corn. Brazil’s corn production forecast is raised by another 2.0 million tons to 93.5...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease on inflation fears

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Thursday, pressured by a firming dollar and fears of food price inflation, though concerns of hot, dry weather in growing areas offered support, traders said. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 13-1/4 cents...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybean drop eased by tight soyoil market, weather concerns

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday as traders assessed a tight edible oils market and as hot, dry weather was forecast across the U.S. growing region, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 13-1/4 cents lower at $15.49-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans eased 10-1/4 cents to $14.03-1/2. * CBOT July soymeal fell $2.40 at $391.60 a ton and CBOT July soyoil eased 1.53 cents to 68.85 cents per lb. * Soyoil jumped to 72.13 cents per lb. overnight, its highest since 2011 on concerns about tight global supplies of edible oils. * India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, two government and two industry officials told Reuters, to reduce food costs in the world's biggest vegetable oil importer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Agriculturegrainews.ca

North American Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola drops with soyoil

WINNIPEG, June 3 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Thursday, pressured by speculative profit-taking as a downturn in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures weighed on values. Soyoil had climbed to its highest levels in 10 years at one point, but ran into resistance and settled...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gains on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures held steady on Friday, though the oilseed was poised to record weekly gains of more than 1% as concerns over global supplies underpinned prices. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were little changed at $15.39 a...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Producers may consider feeding to higher weights

With high feed prices, swine producers are looking to maximize feed efficiency. “When feed prices get high, people are looking at ways to cut feed costs,” says Marcia Shannon, University of Missouri Extension swine nutritionist. However, Shannon points out this is a different time for the markets. “With $6.50 per...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Looking Red

Corn is 5 to 7 cents lower up front at midday, with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans 2 to 4 cents lower and wheat 11 cents lower to 1 cent lower. Corn trade is 5 to 7 cents lower at midday with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower as early gains fade with the sharply stronger dollar and little fresh news so far. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound with tight stocks and strong Holiday weekend demand with the weekly report showing production up 23,000 barrels per day and stocks 608,000 barrels per day higher with export sales delayed until Friday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures drop on crop ratings; soy rises, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures dropped 2.8% on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the U.S. crop was better than expected, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with contracts that track U.S. winter wheat falling while spring wheat rallied...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures fall after rally; soybeans firm; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures dropped 2.8% on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the U.S. crop was better than expected, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with contracts that track U.S. winter wheat falling while spring wheat contracts...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine beef producers say talks with government to intensify over export halt

BUENOS AIRES, June 3 (Reuters) - Argentine meat producers will intensify talks with the government aimed at lifting the one-month suspension of beef exports that was declared in mid-May, the country's Agroindustrial Council (CAA) said in a statement. The suspension is aimed at lowering domestic inflation, but cattle ranchers disagree...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. weather concerns, soyoil hits 10-year high

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more than 1% on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices. Soybean oil rose to a 10-year high on worries over global edible oil supplies, while soybeans climbed for...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Corn volatility sidelines US ethanol traders

Volatility in CBOT corn futures over the past two sessions sidelined US ethanol traders June 2 as they tried to avoid being caught on the wrong end of sharp moves in feedstock prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Front-month CBOT corn futures fell...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Without record soybean yields, the market remains sensitive, analyst says

The U.S. soybean planting pace is slower than expected, but the weather forecast is enough to support the market this week. The five-day forecast shows almost no rain for the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and the northern half of Illinois. While rains were active last week, parts of the Dakotas did not receive ample amounts, and this could start a dry-down of soils.