We are not shy about our love of Latinx podcasts, there are 40 and counting amazing podcasts to check out and for Mental Health Awareness month we wanted to highlight some of the most powerful episodes. During the pandemic, several podcasts have brought us joy and allowed us to open up to discussions on topics such as mental health. Podcasts like Latinx Therapy focus exclusively on the topic of mental health but even artists like Becky G have jumped on the podcast train to share stories of depression and anxiety. Whether you are looking to dive deep into mental health issues or just learn something new, we’ve got you covered with these eight Latinx podcasts episodes on mental health.