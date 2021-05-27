Cancel
Politics

Denial of Democracy in Hong Kong

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 11 days ago

The Chinese government continues to undermine the democratic institutions of Hong Kong, denying Hong Kong residents the rights that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) itself has guaranteed. The Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) passage on May 27 of new measures that alter the composition of the LegCo and Election Commission severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard.

#Hong Kong Residents#The Voices#New Democracy#Social Democracy#Chinese Government#Fundamental Freedoms#Fundamental Human Rights#Legco#Election Commission#Universal Suffrage#Sino#Laws#United States#Legislation#Dissenting Views#Prc#Allies#Authorities
