Horizon Forbidden West State of Play: How to watch first gameplay from PS5 exclusive

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're wondering how to watch the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play livestream, then you've come to the right place. Just below, you can see an embedded video for the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play presentation from PlayStation. The livestream itself will be kicking off at precisely 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST, so all you need to do is hit play on the video below when the time rolls around.

