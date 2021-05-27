Horizon Forbidden West State of Play: How to watch first gameplay from PS5 exclusive

Sony's enormous back catalog of PlayStation exclusives offers an unparalleled opportunity to bring a collection of classics to PC straight away. Speaking on the PlayStation blog, Herman Hulst, Sony's head of PlayStation Studios, explained that Sony is "still early on in our planning for PC," but that it would "continue to look at the right time" to bring its games to PC, espousing how much the company values PC gamers and how much it wants to reach new audiences, all while citing the success of ports of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, which came to PC around two years after their original PS4 releases.