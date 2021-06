Worker filings for initial jobless claims have dropped by 35% since late April, slipping below 400,000 last week for the first time since the pandemic started. Weekly unemployment claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 385,000 last week from a revised 405,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Last week's decline in claims marked the fifth straight week that new filings fell, from 590,000 in late April, adding to signs of a healing labor market as the U.S. economy ramps up.