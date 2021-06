While he might be somewhat biased, admitting that he's friends with writer/director John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to share his reaction to A Quiet Place Part II, noting that, while making a lot of sounds in the world of the film would be dangerous, that wouldn't stop him from vocalizing his praise for the sequel. Reynolds surely isn't the only one who's impressed by the experience, with the film sitting at 90% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and having taken in $4.8 million on opening night previews, with his praise likely only being the beginning of the film's support on social media. A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now.