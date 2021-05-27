Cancel
Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumor That She Hooked Up With Travis Barker

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian says a “false narrative” is being circulated about her and Travis Barker, the remarkably prolific drummer who’s currently dating her sister. Amid an impromptu Q&A session with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, Kim was asked if she had ever hooked up with the ubiquitous blink-182 musician, which—as previously reported—has apparently been alleged by the Barker Wellness founder’s ex-wife and fellow former Meet the Barkers star Shanna Moakler.

