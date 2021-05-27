Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

Resource Guide: How to Help Victims of San Jose VTA Shooting

NBC Los Angeles
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all witness the devastating images of the shooting that took place Wednesday at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose that claimed the lives of nine people, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims which we will continue to update as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook @bayareaproud.

www.nbclosangeles.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Vta#San Jose City Hall#Service Members#County Sheriff#American#N First St#Public Vigil Public#Asian Americans#Stanford Blood Center#Vta Employees#Community Members#Family Members#Community Involvement#Moorpark Ave#Guide#Partnerships#Mental Health Aaci#Wednesday Bus Bridges#Blood Donations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Sanchez, Krey and Oberhelman: Crisis intervention training for law enforcement

Recently, several law enforcement agencies in Santa Clara County have unveiled specialized units designed to de-escalate interactions with citizens who may be in mental health crisis. San Jose PD launched a one-year pilot program in October 2020 that links specially trained officers with clinicians from the County’s Behavioral Health Services (BHS).  BHS has been active... The post Sanchez, Krey and Oberhelman: Crisis intervention training for law enforcement appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses

After draining city coffers for decades, San Jose’s three city-owned golf courses are back in full swing—bringing in more green for City Hall. The sport has experienced a resurgence during the pandemic as people seek recreation in the great outdoors. From May 2020 to April 2021, San Jose Municipal Golf Course saw a 44% increase... The post Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAMercury News

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition

Disagreements over the danger lead airplane fuel poses to East San Jose neighborhoods came to a head at a virtual forum about the closure of Reid-Hillview Airport. The Silicon Valley chapter of environmental justice organization Mothers Out Front invited Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez to its monthly meeting Wednesday for a presentation detailing the... The post Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition appeared first on San José Spotlight.