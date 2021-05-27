Premiere: Eights Everywhere Shares His Hypnotising Dancefloor Vision With “Utopia”

Last year, Nigerian pop mainstay Skales shared an EP called Healing Process, seven tracks that balanced the flexing-focused tracks ("Badman Love," "Loko") with passionate displays of vulnerability ("Done To Me," "On Your Side"). His new single "This Your Body," a collaboration with Davido, falls in the middle: an ode to the prospect of a hookup, "This Your Body" glows with the excitement some impending, long-awaited romantic companionship. And to that end, every element, from the joyous scatting to the glowing synths to the sheer chemistry between the artists, confers with each other for maximum infectiousness.