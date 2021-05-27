Premiere: Eights Everywhere Shares His Hypnotising Dancefloor Vision With “Utopia”
Born in California but raised in Utah, Trevor Williams aka Eights Everywhere has been plugging away at his sound for over a decade, whittling away and honing it into what it is today. Lately, he’s been incorporating more and more hardware into his set-up, both in the studio and when performing live and we’re starting to hear the fruits of this new approach with new single, “Utopia”, which is taken from the impending AIM EP.www.complex.com