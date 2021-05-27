Cancel
Turkish prosecutors release CCTV footage of Bayram Mammadov prior to his death

By OC Media
oc-media.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCTV footage depicting the last whereabouts of Azerbaijani activist Bayram Mammadov has been released to lawyers representing the family by the Turkish Prosecutor’s Office. The 27-year-old pro-democracy activist went missing in Istanbul on 2 May and on 4 May Turkish police informed friends that he had drowned. The release of the footage has been a key demand by many of those who have raised questions over the circumstances surrounding his death.

