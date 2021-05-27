Biden calls for probe into origins of COVID-19

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. US President Joe Biden has called for a “redoubled” effort to find the origins of COVID-19. The administration is now including the possibility that the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory called the Wuhan Institute of Virology after months of considering it a fringe theory. Biden’s push for an intelligence inquiry joins growing worldwide pressure for China to be more transparent about the outbreak. It’s also a move with clear domestic politics in mind — to stave off Republican demands for the president to be tougher on China. On Wednesday, Biden asked US intelligence agencies to report back on their findings in 90 days, and directed national laboratories to assist with the investigation.