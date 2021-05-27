Barker Dam’s annual spill expected this Friday — City of #Boulder #runoff

Effective: 2021-06-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions increasing through Wednesday and holding through at least Friday. Temperatures are likely to exceed records both for highs and lows for many locations Tuesday through Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning until 9 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related impacts such as dehydration, hyperthermia, heat cramps, heat stroke and exhaustion particularly for those participating in outdoor activities or those without access to adequate cooling. Extreme risk of injury or death for those left in vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several days of near-record or record breaking high and low temperatures will likely result in compounding effects of heat to much or all of the population. These conditions may linger through the weekend and an extension of this warning beyond Saturday may be needed as well.