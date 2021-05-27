Cancel
Barker Dam’s annual spill expected this Friday — City of #Boulder #runoff

By Coyote Gulch
coyotegulch.blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the release from the City of Boulder (Samantha Glavin and Julie Causa):. Due to recent warm weather and increased snowmelt and runoff, Barker Reservoir is expected to start spilling later this week, as early as this Friday, May 28. This is a normal and expected event that will increase...

coyotegulch.blog
#Weather#Water Resources#Barker Reservoir#Early Spring#Barker Spill#Runoff#Middle Boulder Creek#Mountain Reservoirs#Mountain Snow#Temperatures#Mid May#Spilling#This Week#Normal#Storage Space#Caution
