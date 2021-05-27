Barker Dam’s annual spill expected this Friday — City of #Boulder #runoff

Effective: 2021-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 possible. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Utah Valley. * WHEN...A prolonged period of excessive, near record to record heat is expected next week. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon Monday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. The Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.