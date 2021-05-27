Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Physical Trailer: Rose Byrne Commits Her Blood, Sweat, and ’80s Hair to an Aerobics Empire

By Jackson McHenry, @McHenryJD
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody commits to absolute, unnerving girlboss intensity like Rose Byrne, and so AppleTV+ has sent her back to the 1980s to build her own aerobics empire. In Physical, Byrne stars as a San Diego housewife with an abrasive inner monologue, a layabout husband, and a disorder about her self-image who finds an outlet through exercise classes and eventually starts her own business videotaping and teaching them. Annie Weisman created and runs the series, which was directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing. Physical premieres on AppleTV+ on June 18. Bring your own leotards.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Rose Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobics#Blood#Physical Exercise#Sweat#Hair#Physical Premieres#Trailer#Stars#Husband#Exercise Classes#Teaching#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for 'Physical' [Video]

Apple has posted the official trailer for 'Physical', a new series coming to Apple TV+. Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is a quietly tormented housewife in ’80s San Diego, who, behind closed doors, battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.
CelebritiesSHAPE

The Lifelong Wellness Practices Rose Byrne Will Never Quit

As the months of quarantine crawled by, Rose Byrne learned a fun new skill: crafting cocktails. "I got into being an artisanal cocktail waitress," she says, laughing. "But I'm really slow at it. For me, it's time consuming and labor intensive. My husband [actor Bobby Cannavale] will be like, 'I've been waiting for 25 minutes.'" For the record, she and Bobby aren't actually married, but they call each other husband and wife. (Because after nine years together and two kids, why not?) They are currently living on the West Coast (Rose has been working there) with their young sons, Rafa and Rocco. At this point, the glamour of the Hollywood red carpet seems like something from another planet. "All my beauty routines have gone out the window," says Rose, 41. "I spend my days covered in markers, Play-Doh, and flour."
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple shares first trailer for Apple TV+ drama 'Physical'

The first trailer of "Physical" shows a struggling housewife begin her journey to an aerobics empire, premieres June 18 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode original series, created by Annie Weisman, stars Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a woman who gets hooked on aerobics and starts a business videotaping the exercise. The dark comedy seeks to capture the journey of an enterprising woman in 1980s San Diego.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Physical Trailer: Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne Stars in New Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ has released the official Physical trailer for their newest comedy-drama series, featuring Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as an ’80s housewife who finds power and self-confidence in teaching aerobics. The video features Byrne’s Sheila, who’s on the verge of breaking down due to the pressures and anxieties that came with being underappreciated by her family. After discovering that aerobics is a very helpful stress outlet, she’ll soon realize that there’s potential business success in becoming a fitness instructor. The half-hour dark comedy is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, June 18. Check out the video in the player below!
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Rose Byrne taps into the power of the leotard in Physical trailer

We’ve all been there. Setting goals to “eat well and workout” everyday only for the humdrum and pressures of life to boot it off our schedules day after day. We know in some way we will feel better if we actually went, but seriously, time and energy are not infinite resources. Apple TV+’s new series Physical follows Sheila Rubin, a mother and wife who harnesses the power of the leotard to change her life. Every day Rubin, played by Rose Byrne, fails to meet the expectations of the life she wants for herself, until she stumbles into an aerobics studio. After her husband loses his job, she joins the studio as a teacher. From there, she and her new coworker seek to build a workout empire while uplifting the women around them. The vicious voice in Byrne’s head keeps pushing her forward, but it may be beyond her limits.
TV & VideosNME

Watch Rose Byrne as a housewife-cum-aerobics tycoon in trailer for new dramedy ‘Physical’

A new Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya) directed television dramedy is coming to Apple TV+, titled Physical and starring Australian actress Rose Byrne. Created by Annie Weisman, the ten-part series sees Byrne take on the role of Sheila Rubin. A seemingly dutiful ’80s housewife, Sheila is occupied with supporting her husband’s bid for state assembly, while also battling her own self-image issues. She takes up aerobics in the hopes of feeling better about her body, thus beginning her journey to become an aerobics tycoon with a workout tape empire.
MoviesVulture

Rose Matafeo Is Living the Fanfiction Dream in the Starstruck Trailer

It’s a classic romcom plot: strangers meet, sparks fly, and whoops! One of the hot strangers is a fame-o. From Roman Holiday to Notting Hill to My Date with the President’s Daughter starring Will Friedle, the how-am-I-hooking-up-with-a-celeb movie is a modern day fairy tale. New Zealand’s own Rose Matafeo stars in the latest entry in the genre, HBO Max’s Starstruck. Matafeo’s special, Horndog, was listed as one of the best in 2020 by Vulture. Written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, the series is about Jessie (Matafeo) hooking up with a man who turns out to be a movie star (Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Nikesh Patel). “What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other,” per the official press release. The series also stars Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and the always charming Minnie Driver. Starstruck premieres on HBO Max June 10.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

New Back 4 Blood Trailer reveals “The Cleaners”

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today released a new Back 4 Blood trailer spotlighting the diverse characters and personalities that make up the Ridden slaying crew known as “The Cleaners.” The video introduces each of the eight playable Cleaners – Holly, Walker, Doc, Karlee, Jim, Hoffman, Evangelo, and Mom – and expands on their background, characteristics, and in-game abilities.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Al Roker and wife welcome new family member in momentous occasion

Al Roker and his longtime wife, Deborah Roberts, are incredibly proud of their close-knit family - and it’s just got bigger!. The Today show weatherman and TV journalist celebrated a long-awaited occasion on Friday and the photos are beautiful. Al and Deborah officially became in-laws after his oldest daughter, Courtney,...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Latest Back 4 Blood trailer reveals the zombie-slaying team

Turtle Rock Studios reveals its cast of characters that will take on the undead in Back 4 Blood this September. Back 4 Blood isn’t with us until September October this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a sweet, gory look at who we will be playing when the time comes.
TV Seriesberksmontnews.com

Jake Lacy and Krysta Rodriguez to Lead TBS Rom-Com Pilot ‘Space’

Jake Lacy (High Fidelity) and Krysta Rodriguez (Halston) are set to star in TBS’s new body-hopping, romantic-comedy pilot, Space. Written and executive produced by Hilary Winston (Community), the pilot focuses on Rob (Lacy) and Marin (Rodriguez), a long-term couple on the verge of a break-up who are granted the ultimate space to figure out their future when they suddenly begin jumping into the bodies of other couples. The show is described as a hilarious and romantic twist on Quantum Leap.