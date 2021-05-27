Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Why do people hate age gaps?

By Meredith Goldstein
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. I’m on my third marriage, first age gap relationship (24 years). It’s outlasted the first two combined (over 20 years married) and still going strong. Yet some people still viciously attack it as unhealthy. To those people I say … what are you suggesting I do? Break up a happy marriage and kick her to the curb after 20 years, because you don’t approve? You would think that people would celebrate a couple that has stood the test of time.

www.bostonglobe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Younger People#Happy People#Common People#Married People#Jsmus#Gap#Sort#Mind#Supportive People#Spouses#Married Couples#Nosy People#Questions#Personality Defect#Younger Partners#Money#Nefarious Plans#Podcasts#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceConscious Life News

A Conscious Wedding: Do New Age Unions Last?

A conscious marriage is where the spouses foster each others’ growth, both spiritual and psychological, to the maximum. This marriage is created when both parties understand and cooperate with the primary drives of the unconscious mind. These drives are to be healed, whole, and safe. The way to begin your...
Relationship Advicethoughtsofmark.com

Relationship Advice From a Guy Who’s Only Ever Dated Two Women

Why should I trust advice from a man with such little relational experience?. It’s a fair question, but here’s my counter-argument: it’s not so much about how many you’ve had but about what you learned from them. In fact, I’ve never even played the traditional dating game. That’s because I...
Trouble Relationshipbitchute.com

Why Do Women 'Self Sabotage' Relationships?

In this video we have some of the Call Her Daddy girls talk about why women can't help but 'self-sabotage' their own happiness in relationships. ======================================================. FREE TEXTING GUIDE PDF DOWNLOA…
Homelessstudybreaks.com

‘Invisible People’ Lets the Unhoused Speak for Themselves

The popular YouTube series interviews people without housing and gives their story a refreshing breath of hope, love, peace and positivity. It is often difficult to describe the experience that is humanity. While this gift of life is something we can all contemplate and smile about, we all would also agree that there are flaws in the civilization we have built. Somewhere along the line, humans made the gigantic mistake of creating things such as classism and economic inequality. While there are plenty of jokes about how awful work is, there is certainly a level of seriousness behind the humor. Why does money matter so much? Why do these measly pieces of paper determine so much about people’s happiness and well-being? How do the rich keep getting richer while the poor continue to struggle?
Relationship AdviceIn Style

Your Love Language Is Fine, But You Need to Learn the Right Apology Language

Whenever I screw up with my girlfriend and try to say sorry, it feels like she just isn't willing to accept my apology. I can't figure out what I am doing wrong and how to express that I genuinely am sorry. I feel like I'm not using the exact words she wants to hear, and it prevents us from moving on from the fight. Are there some rules to doing this right? —Actually Sorry.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Why self help books don’t work?

Self help books tell you things like if you think more positive, do certain affirmations, change your mindset to one of a winner, try harder and get up earlier than your life will change. These books may sound logical and helpful. But like me, you may do everything it says, using as much will power as you can build up.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Looking for the right woman

Send me a questions about your relationship (or the relationship you're looking for). Email it to [email protected] or fill out this form. And updates: former letter writers from all years, please tell us how you're doing and what you need to know (if anything). Email your update to [email protected] with "UPDATE" in the subject line. Make sure you include info about which letter you wrote.
Jobsdigg.com

The Age When People Are At Their Happiest, Explained

Many people believe they hit their prime at age 36. If you could choose to be one age for the rest of your life, what would it be? The most popular answer to that question, according to a survey of 700 participants by researchers at Emmanuel College, is 36. Key...
Relationship Advicestgeorgeutah.com

Relationship Connection: How do I deal with husband abuse?

I’m an enormous mountain of good with a few bad pebbles. My wife of almost 40 years only focuses on the pebbles. She throws tantrums, then hints at divorce instead of working toward companionship. She clearly has contempt for me and believes everything is my fault. I’ve accepted husband abuse...
Posted by
Diana Bernardo

Why Dating Wrong People Is Not a Waste of Time

I must admit it: I have a few failed relationships on my portfolio already. But I don’t regret any of them. One idea that always both intrigued and enraged me was the notion that being in a relationship with someone who is not “the one” is a waste of time.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The FIVE reasons people stay in jobs they hate

Being a Career Counsellor, I am a magnet for people who hate their jobs. Some are stressed and overwhelmed. Some bored or under-utilised. Most lack the interest and sense of meaning which lead to job satisfaction. But curiously, many people don’t do anything to change their situation. “If you don’t...
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

5 Signs You Could Be Displaying Toxic Behavior in Your Relationships

When I started dating my first serious boyfriend, I had really messed up views on how relationships should be. I was adamant that there was a “perfect” way to relationship, and I knew how to do it! It included several rom-com style ridiculousness, like sitting on the same side of the booth at restaurants and never devolving into small chat. Always going deep!
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Our Narcissistic Culture

Narcissism is psychologically unhealthy and leads to anti-social behavior, it causes suffering for everyone, including narcissists. People are making more and more unrealistic demands on society and government to cater to their perceived needs. I, I, I, me, me, me. We are becoming a nation of narcissists. We are so...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

5 Signs That You’re Dating The Wrong Person

I have been in my fair share of relationships from high school up until now. I’ve dated across the spectrum, and I can tell you that when they say “don’t judge a book by its cover,” there is some truth behind it. I’ve dated people that looked intimidating and sketchy but whose character was immaculate, and I’ve dated people who looked like the friendly kid next door that you see in movies but were hiding some secrets that you wished you never knew about. I wish I would’ve known what to look out for before I dated these people.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Are You Love Avoidant? The Top 7 Signs You Are

After breaking up with a long-term boyfriend who’d cheated on me, I dated half-heartedly. My overall feeling about it was meh. I wasn’t willing to take any risks because, based on what I’d experienced, I knew they weren’t necessarily worth the costs. It’s not that I didn’t want to love or be loved; it was just that I didn’t want to be disappointed again.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If Your Relationship Is Suffocating, You'll Notice These 7 Signs

Romantic relationships can be difficult at times. Occasionally, your relationships might require some mediation, a little bit of trial and error, and a lot of communication to work things out. This can definitely be the case after you and your boo leave the honeymoon phase, or as you and your partner face life changes. However, a partnership should never feel like a burden, and if you’re feeling smothered in a relationship, then there a few keys signs you’ll likely start to notice.