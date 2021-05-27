Why do people hate age gaps?

The popular YouTube series interviews people without housing and gives their story a refreshing breath of hope, love, peace and positivity. It is often difficult to describe the experience that is humanity. While this gift of life is something we can all contemplate and smile about, we all would also agree that there are flaws in the civilization we have built. Somewhere along the line, humans made the gigantic mistake of creating things such as classism and economic inequality. While there are plenty of jokes about how awful work is, there is certainly a level of seriousness behind the humor. Why does money matter so much? Why do these measly pieces of paper determine so much about people’s happiness and well-being? How do the rich keep getting richer while the poor continue to struggle?