High Ridge, MO

Pedestrian struck in High Ridge

mymoinfo.com
 8 days ago

(High Ridge) A High Ridge man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on New Sugar Creek Road, south of Ridge Road early Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 50-year old James Hoekstra of Fenton was driving his Nissan Sentra south on New Sugar Creek, while 34-year old Jeremiah Smith was standing in the southbound lane. Hoekstra was unable to stop his vehicle in time and struck Smith. Smith was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 5 o'clock Wednesday morning.

www.mymoinfo.com
