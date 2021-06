The NFL is looking into alleged discriminatory comments made to a former assistant coach of the Kansas City Chiefs during a recent job interview with an unnamed team. Eugene Chung played in the NFL from 1992-2000 and has been an assistant coach in the NFL for the past 10 years. Chung first coached with Kansas City after spending time as the assistant offensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid. He held the same title when he joined the Chiefs in 2013. He remained in Kansas City through 2015 before returning to Philadelphia under Doug Pederson, adding assistant tight end and run game coordinator to his coaching resume. He was with the Eagles during Super Bowl LII, but was let go by the Eagles after the 2019 NFL season and hasn’t coached in the league since.