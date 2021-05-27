Cancel
Science

Oscars Push Next Year’s Ceremony to Late March to Make You Miss Them a Little Bit

By Nate Jones, @kn8
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs life slowly gets back to normal, we all have to make adjustments, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is no different. Having perhaps realized that following up the lowest-rated Oscars ever with another telecast 10 months later might be slightly gauche, the Academy and ABC on Thursday announced they were pushing the date of next year’s Oscars back from late February to March 27, 2022. Additionally, the COVID-era rules allowing streaming releases to compete will stay in place, while the eligibility period will revert to the Academy’s traditional end-of-year deadline.

