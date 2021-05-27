Daily Deals: New 2021 LG C1 Series OLED 4K TVs on Sale for the First Time Ever
LG has somehow done it again; the new 2021 C1-series and G1-series OLED TVs look even better than last year's CX and GX models. Last year, the CX models were considered one of the absolute best TVs on the market, only beaten out by its more expensive GX series brethren. Unlike Sony and Vizio, LG now has several generations of updates under its belt, and their well-oiled TVs overcome pretty much all of the OLED pitfalls while incrementally improving their major advantages.www.ign.com