Daily Deals: New 2021 LG C1 Series OLED 4K TVs on Sale for the First Time Ever

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated sales of the year, and Prime Day 2021 will take place June 21-22. Prime Day is always a great time to snag tech deals, as normally pricey TVs, PC hardware, and gadgets often get discounted to new low prices. Plenty of Amazon's own devices, from Echo Dots and Shows and Fire TV Sticks to Ring security devices, are prominently featured in the sale each year, too. Although most of the deals won't be live until the main event kicks off on June 21, Amazon has already discounted a bunch of great tech products. We've rounded up the best early Prime Day tech deals for 2021.