Terry Stotts no doubt saw all he needed to see in the first half. Jusuf Nurkic's extended third-quarter stint confirmed it, and he even suggested as much after the game. But it wasn't until Enes Kanter got outmuscled on the glass and committed an ugly flagrant foul on Nikola Jokic that Stotts finally made a switch at backup center. At least Kanter didn't have the opportunity to do more extensive damage; he was mothballed for good following less than a minute of game time just before the fourth quarter.