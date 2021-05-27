Marlins' Nick Neidert: Out with biceps inflammation

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! After an extra-small five-game slate for my last write-up on Monday, I am ecstatic to see 10 games on the DraftKings evening slate. There are a few day games if you need a piece of the DFS action earlier than usual, but we will only look at the nighttime tilts in today's article. As far as weather watch goes, there isn't a ton to report. As of this writing, there is no particular danger of any rainouts, and the only thing to watch is the wind in Atlanta and New York.