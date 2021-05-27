Cancel
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Out with biceps inflammation

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Neidert landed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps inflammation Thursday. Neidert didn't look like he was pitching through an injury during his start Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing just one run in four innings of work. He'll now miss at least one turn in the rotation, and there's no guarantee he'll regain his spot once healthy, as he was only in the big leagues in the first place due to other injuries. Lewis Diaz was recalled in a corresponding move.

www.cbssports.com
