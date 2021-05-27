Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 23 in Game 2 loss

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Brooks had 23 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Utah. Brooks was the hero in Memphis' Game 1 victory, and while he had another efficient night from the field, two early fouls limited him to just 28 minutes of action. Over the last several weeks, Brooks has emerged as Memphis' clear No. 2 option behind Ja Morant, who went off for a career-best 47 points Wednesday night.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis#Fg#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMiddletown Press

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104 on Tuesday night. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Quick Recap: The Grizzlies prevail over the Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed their rivals, the New Orelans Pelicans, to FedExForum on Monday Night. While both teams were still alive for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, Memphis clearly had far more to play for going forward. Fortunately, Memphis seemed to regain some of the offensive flow it had been missing for much of the past few weeks.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Report Card: Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks carry Grizzlies to comeback win

Last night was just the embodiment of sports. There were a rollercoaster of emotions from last night’s game: stress, agony, excitement, and ultimately relief. The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in familiar territory, facing a team depleted of core guys and filled with end-of-the-roster players instead (sans Buddy Hield). They kept them hanging around for far too long, fell behind a bit, and gave them too much confidence. However, the Grizzlies ripped off a 14-2 run to close the game and seal the deal.
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out victory over Pelicans to secure spot in Play-In Tournament

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 115-110 victory on Monday inside FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and two steals while Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 47th double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds to go with five blocks. Ja Morant posted his own double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four blocks.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Warriors will face Lakers in first round of NBA Play-In Tournament

Fresh off their regular season finale win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors know who they will face in the opening round of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Led by Stephen Curry, the Dubs clinched the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with the victory of the Grizzlies. Golden State will take on the No. 7 seed and defending NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, on Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies survive short-handed Kings, win 116-110 for fourth-straight victory

The Memphis Grizzlies used a late fourth quarter rally to close out the Sacramento Kings 116-110 at FedExForum on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks provided a steady stream of offense, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jonas Valanciunas was key to the late-game push on both ends with 24 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Anderson tied his career-high with nine assists to go with 14 points and five rebounds. Ja Morant tallied 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with six rebounds and two blocks in his second start at FedExForum this season.
NBAwmcactionnews5.com

Shorthanded Grizzlies blow out Mavericks 133-104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One team is trying to get a good seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The other is trying to avoid the Play-In altogether. That’s what’s at stake Tuesday with the Memphis Grizzlies hosting the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are chasing the 8th seed in...
NBAnumberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 5/10/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at three players who can help...
NBAPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Brooks Scores 31 Points in Grizzlies 112-109 win over Jazz

Grizzlies beat Jazz 112-109 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies with 31 points, while Ja Morant contributed 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 29 points and Mike Conley made 22 points and 11 assists for the Jazz. After this game, the Grizzlies (3-0) made to #2 in the Western Conference with -1.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (0-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 2.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAaustinnews.net

Steph Curry takes scoring crown, leads Warriors past Grizzlies

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-intournament.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Quick Recap: Grizzlies fall to Warriors, will be #9 seed in play-in

The thing about expectations? It stings a bit more when you fall short. But the team fought their asses off to get back in to this contest. In their first chance to meet up with the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors in the Ja Morant era, the Memphis Grizzlies fell short to the tune of 113-101. The Grizzlies simply did not have enough offensive production to match what the Warriors were able to do, and Memphis fell victim to struggling against a veteran group when it mattered most. However, the fact that the Grizzlies were down over double digits in the final frame and were able to fight back speaks to the tenacity and toughness of this young group. It should hurt - they missed their goal. But the sky isn’t falling. There’s a tomorrow...or a Wednesday in this case.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?