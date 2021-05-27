Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 23 in Game 2 loss

The thing about expectations? It stings a bit more when you fall short. But the team fought their asses off to get back in to this contest. In their first chance to meet up with the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors in the Ja Morant era, the Memphis Grizzlies fell short to the tune of 113-101. The Grizzlies simply did not have enough offensive production to match what the Warriors were able to do, and Memphis fell victim to struggling against a veteran group when it mattered most. However, the fact that the Grizzlies were down over double digits in the final frame and were able to fight back speaks to the tenacity and toughness of this young group. It should hurt - they missed their goal. But the sky isn’t falling. There’s a tomorrow...or a Wednesday in this case.