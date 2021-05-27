Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Plays 31 minutes in Game 2

Jackson had 16 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Utah. Jackson's production has been all over the map since he returned from a torn meniscus, but this was one of his better offensive showings, despite the fact that he attempted only six shots in 31 minutes. Jackson did most of his damage at the free throw line, where his nine makes marked his highest total in any game since Dec. 2 of 2019. Fantasy-wise, Jackson can be a tough player to figure out. He's proven capable of strong scoring, three-point shooting and shot-blocking numbers, but he's an extremely poor rebounder for his position, and he rarely hands out more than one or two assists.