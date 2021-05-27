Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Art Warren: Called up for nightcap

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Warren was called up by the Reds as the 27th man for Thursday's nightcap against the Nationals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds and Nationals will be completing a suspended game Thursday afternoon, so Warren will provide depth out of the bullpen for the nightcap. The right-hander has made two relief appearances for the Reds this year, and he allowed no runs and two walks while striking out two in two scoreless innings.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Nightcap#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBRed Reporter

Reds vs. Giants, Game 1 - Preview and Lineups

The Reds go home to take on the Giants on a soggy Monday night at GABP. They’ll face the one pitcher on the Giants’ staff that isn’t a former Red, in Logan Webb. The third year pitcher is having the best season of his career thus far, and is holding his own in one of surprisingly best rotations in the NL.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds vs. Giants: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Reds open a pivotal homestand against the surprising Giants. It took a comeback of near historic proportions, but the Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park in better shape than they left it. It’s tough to be disappointed in a winning road trip, but visiting two last-place clubs along the three city trek, a 5-4 mark, is the least of acceptable outcomes as far as the Reds are concerned.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Sent down Monday

Warren was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Warren was recalled by the Reds on Friday and made his first two relief appearances of the 2021 campaign. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two in two scoreless innings. Warren will head to Triple-A after right-hander Michael Feliz was officially added to the 26-man roster Monday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies morning after: 3 things we learned from Reds series split

Well, an afternoon of pins and needles in hoping the leaky Colorado Rockies bullpen could hold on to another late-inning lead has passed. And, true to form, the Colorado Rockies bullpen squandered a five-run cushion over the final two innings that turned a seemingly comfortable 6-1 Rockies lead into an eventual 7-6 setback Sunday in the finale of a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Rockies gift Reds second straight gut-wrenching finish

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half. Cincinnati trailed 6-1 after seven innings but closed with a four-run eighth after loading the bases against Yency Almonte.
Cincinnati, OHCBS Sports

Reds' Sean Doolittle: Earns third win

Doolittle (3-0) allowed a hit and struck out two to earn the win Sunday versus Colorado. Doolittle pitched well in the eighth inning before Cincinnati scored twice to take the lead in the ninth. Tejay Antone held on for the save to give Doolittle the win. The 34-year-old has a 4.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 22: K:BB across 15 innings this season. The southpaw has worked as a closer before, but he has one save, two blown saves and a hold in 17 appearances. He'll likely remain in a high-leverage role, even if that doesn't involve ninth-inning duties.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: The 2021 season should be Luis Castillo’s swan song in Cincinnati

Some Cincinnati Reds fans have dismissed Luis Castillo‘s performance to open the 2021 season as a slump. When you’re 1-5 with a 7.71 ERA, it’s more than a slump. It’s cause for concern. Following Thursday’s start against the Colorado Rockies, Castillo is literally the worst starting pitcher in the National...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Reds Monday

The Cincinnati Reds will start Tucker Barnhart at catcher in Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnhart will bat seventh and take over catching duties from Tyler Stephenson, who filled in on Sunday but will sit today's game out. Barnhart is projected to score 9.5 fantasy points against the...
MLBRed Reporter

Luis Castillo’s bad start is becoming a bad year

If you entered this season thinking the Cincinnati Reds had a decent shot at winning their division, a big reason for that was probably the starting rotation. And if you thought the Reds’ starting rotation was good enough to carry them to a division title, a big reason for that was probably Luis Castillo. Now 28, Castillo has impressed ever since his debut in 2017, and he’d been one of the best pitchers in the National League not named Jacob deGrom over the past two seasons. From 2019-20, he ranked fourth in the NL in fWAR, sixth in FIP, eighth in ERA, sixth in strikeout percentage, and first in ground ball rate. He’s one of the most talented throwers in the game, and has always seemed to hint at having something extra in the tank.
MLBJournal-News

Garrett hopes to get back in groove after serving suspension

Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett learned one thing from his five-game suspension. “I learned not to have fun,” Garrett said Sunday. Garrett was suspended seven games May 4 for his role in a benches-clearing incident during a game against the Chicago Cubs. That penalty was reduced by two games, and he returned to action Sunday, throwing a scoreless sixth inning in a 7-6 victory on the road against the Colorado Rockies.
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Reds rally against shaky Rockies bullpen to earn series split

When Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black goes to his bullpen, the eyes of opposing hitters brighten like the lights that illuminate Coors Field. The Cincinnati Reds rescued what looked like a lost cause Sunday afternoon against the worst bullpen in the National League (by earned run average). They were down...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds score six runs late in a comeback win over the Rockies

The game was ugly, particularly early on as the Rockies led 6-1 after five innings. But Cincinnati’s offense rallied late and scored six runs in the final two innings and the Reds got a big defensive play in the bottom of the 9th to seal the win and get back to the .500 mark as they improved to 19-19 by salvaging a series split with Colorado.
BaseballCBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench again

Moustakas (heel) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. He'll be out of the lineup for the third day in a row due to the heel injury, which has disrupted a solid stretch for Moustakas, who was slashing .318/.385/.455 over his previous seven starts. Kyle Farmer will fill in at first base, the position that Moustakas has been playing since Joey Votto (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7.
MLBHornell Evening Tribune

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (24-16) and Cincinnati Reds (19-19) begin a four-game series Monday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Giants vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Giants lead 2-1 Sunday: The...
MLBdallassun.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBFrankfort Times

Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play....