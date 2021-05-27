Reds' Art Warren: Called up for nightcap
Warren was called up by the Reds as the 27th man for Thursday's nightcap against the Nationals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds and Nationals will be completing a suspended game Thursday afternoon, so Warren will provide depth out of the bullpen for the nightcap. The right-hander has made two relief appearances for the Reds this year, and he allowed no runs and two walks while striking out two in two scoreless innings.www.cbssports.com