The bats have awakened! After falling into an early 4-1 hole, the Rays offense came roaring to life, as they knocked off the Mets going away 12-5. Before we get to the game, a lot of action happened just before game time. First, the Rays announced that Ji-Man Choi was added to the active roster and would be available to pinch hit. Meanwhile, the bullpen would be down an arm as Hunter Strickland was dealt to the Angels for a PTBNL or cash.