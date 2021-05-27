New Reality TV Show to Give Winner a Trip to International Space Station

TYLER, Texas — Did you know you can see the International Space Station (ISS) pass overhead from several thousand worldwide locations?. It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up. Visible to the naked eye, the ISS looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles (965 km) per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles (28,000 km) per hour).