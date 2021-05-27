Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

New Reality TV Show to Give Winner a Trip to International Space Station

By Wesley LeBlanc
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Discovery Channel is creating a reality TV show where the winner will receive an all-inclusive trip to the International Space Station. The show is called "Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?" and as the name might suggest, it will be about putting contestants through the ranks of what astronauts go through on their journey to space, as reported by The New York Times. It will center around tests and trials that challenge the contestants' problem solving skills, teamwork, and more.

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Richard Garriott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Space#Space Tourism#Reality Tv#Reality Tv#Watch Tv#Nasa Tv#Online Tv#The Discovery Channel#The New York Times#Boat Rocker Studios#Nyt#Ign#Boomtown Content Company#Contestants#Astronauts#Unscripted#Rocket#Earth#Ultima Online Creator#Test Qualities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
NASA
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyslashdot.org

Space Station May Host Wave of TV Shows and Films

Who wants to be an astronaut? If the answer is you, there's a reality TV show, appropriately titled "Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?", that you ought to apply for. From a report:. The Discovery Channel is seeking to cast about 10 would-be astronauts to compete during the series' eight-episode...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Russians end 7-hour spacewalk at International Space Station

MOSCOW — (AP) — Two Russian cosmonauts ventured for more than 7 hours outside the International Space Station to prepare for the arrival of a new Russian module. It was the first spacewalk for both Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in April, and it lasted 7 hours and 19 minutes. It was broadcast live by NASA.
Aerospace & Defensedailymagazine.news

Nasa to launch baby squid to International Space Station

More than 100 baby squid and 5,000 microscopic animals are set to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. The creatures, along with other equipment for experiments, will head to the ISS aboard Space X's Falcon 9 rocket. Its hoped that the experiments will be able to...
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

‘Space junk’ crashes into and damages part of International Space Station

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. A piece of debris smacked into a robotic arm of the International Space Station, leaving a small hole, which operators noticed during a routine inspection last month. No one was injured and the arm is still functional, but the incident calls attention to the problems that the tens of thousands of pieces of space debris currently in orbit could cause. NBC’s Tom Costello reports from Washington, D.C.
Aerospace & Defensebeautypackaging.com

Colgate-Palmolive Will Travel to the International Space Station

Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate) is going to space—and it’s sending an oral care experiment to the International Space Station (ISS) under the sponsorship of the ISS U.S. National Laboratory (National Lab). Colgate designed the experiment to learn more—in a unique microgravity environment—about the bacteria that affect oral and overall health. The experiment...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Guardian

‘Scary stuff’: International Space Station robotic arm struck by space junk

The sudden appearance of a small hole in a robotic arm aboard the international space station (ISS) has brought renewed attention to the danger posed by space junk. Mission managers discovered the puncture during an inspection of the exterior of the spacecraft on 12 May. The Canadian space agency (CSA), which operates the arm, described it as a “lucky strike” that did not affect operations or endanger the seven astronauts in orbit aboard the station.
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW-Madison botanist launches cotton seeds to International Space Station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison botanist Simon Gilroy is set to launch cotton seeds to the International Space Station for experiments designed to improve cotton plants grown on Earth. UW-Madison says Gilroy’s lab will compare cotton grown in space and on Earth to try to understand how the...
Tyler, TXPosted by
CBS19

When can you see the International Space Station in East Texas?

TYLER, Texas — Did you know you can see the International Space Station (ISS) pass overhead from several thousand worldwide locations?. It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up. Visible to the naked eye, the ISS looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles (965 km) per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles (28,000 km) per hour).
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk sends adult-themed crypto price ‘to the moon’ after tweeting explicit emoji

Elon Musk has caused the price of CumRocket to shoot up by nearly 400 per cent in just 10 minutes after he tweeted a series of emojis that appeared to reference the adult-themed cryptocurrency.The alternative crypto, which describes itself as “the leading 18+ NFT platform for adult creators”, rose from $0.06 to $0.28 on Saturday following the tech billionaire’s apparent endorsement.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe use of the splash and rocket emoji is commonly used by CumRocket’s fans online, while the inclusion of a moon emoji signified...
Aerospace & Defenseriverbender.com

2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russian cosmonauts ventured out of the International Space Station Wednesday on a spacewalk to prepare for the arrival of a new Russian module. It’s the first spacewalk for both Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in April, and it's expected to last about 6 1/2 hours.
Aerospace & Defensealloaadvertiser.com

Russians end seven-hour spacewalk at International Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts have ventured for more than seven hours outside the International Space Station to prepare for the arrival of a new Russian module. It was the first spacewalk for both Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in April, and it lasted seven hours and 19 minutes. It was broadcast live by Nasa.