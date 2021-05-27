New Reality TV Show to Give Winner a Trip to International Space Station
The Discovery Channel is creating a reality TV show where the winner will receive an all-inclusive trip to the International Space Station. The show is called "Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?" and as the name might suggest, it will be about putting contestants through the ranks of what astronauts go through on their journey to space, as reported by The New York Times. It will center around tests and trials that challenge the contestants' problem solving skills, teamwork, and more.www.ign.com