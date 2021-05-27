Rays' Francisco Mejia: Remains on bench

The Rays are on the road to begin a four-game series in Dunedin against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tyler Glasnow is on the mound for the Rays against Anthony Kay and the Jays. The night did not start out well for Glasnow after he allowed a leadoff double to Marcus Semien. Semien moved to third during Bo Bichette’s at bat, drawing a walk in the process to put two on for Vlad Guerrero Jr. Vlad Jr scored the first run of the game with a single before Teoscar Hernandez followed that up with an RBI single to score Bichette, making it 2-0 Blue Jays.