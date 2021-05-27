Cancel
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Remains on bench

 8 days ago

Mejia will sit for the second straight day Thursday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia and Mike Zunino have split time very evenly this season when both have been healthy, so the fact that Zunino has now started three times in four games doesn't necessarily indicate a shift in the balance between the pair. Mejia owns a career-best .784 OPS so far this year, though Zunino has outperformed him, posting an .869 OPS, another career best.

