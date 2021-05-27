Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Taking part in OTAs

Week 6 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely the toughest opponent any team will face all season; and for the Eagles that is no different. While the Eagles have the luxury of facing the Bucs at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles fans can be even more brutal than the fans of their opponents in the face of on-field struggles. This is specifically a tough matchup for Hurts, who will likely be asked to face off against a defense that managed to shut down former MVP Patrick Mahomes on football’s biggest stage.