Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Disastrous night in Game 2 loss

 8 days ago

Allen finished scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with three rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Utah. A first-round pick of the Jazz in 2018, Allen struggled to settle in against his former team and finished as a game-worst minus-23 in 19 minutes of action. Allen missed all six of his attempts from the field, including a pair of key three-pointers on a night when Memphis hit just eight threes as a team. For most of the season, Allen has shared minutes with Desmond Bane (24 minutes in Game 2) and De'Anthony Melton (17), and that will likely continue to be the case for the duration of Round 1.

