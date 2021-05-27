Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Disastrous night in Game 2 loss

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.