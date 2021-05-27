New NZXT PC case pays tribute to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has allowed players around the world to live out their viking fantasies since launching in late 2020. The gender-fluid hero Eivor has since traveled from the frozen north with their viking brethren on a jolly invasion tour of England and beyond. The main game itself is a beast; you can easily sink well over 100 hours while raiding, delving into political machinations, uprooting hidden members of The Order, discovering mythological connections, and looting your way to a full kit, and still not even finish the main story. But while all that content is normally a strong selling point, ACV can become a bit of a slog because there's so much to do in a land that, quite frankly, just isn't as enticing or strikingly beautiful as previous titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Your mileage may vary. However, the viking adventure game gets a much-needed shot in the arm thanks to the title's first fully fleshed-out DLC, "The Wrath of the Druids."