Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New NZXT PC case pays tribute to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZXT is back at it again with a limited-edition version of the super-popular H510 PC case. This time around it’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that is being celebrated with a unique design. What’s more, there are only 500 units of this case available, so fans will want to act fast to grab it.

www.gamerevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nzxt#Cable Management#Legendary Adventure#Mass Effect#Gamerevoluton#Nzxt Assassin#Kraken Z53#Motherboards#Norse Design#Unique Features#Cpu Coolers#Glass#Custom Puck#Mind#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Assassin's Creed
Related
Electronicseteknix.com

NZXT Announces CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla Case

Are you tired of having the same black/white PC case as all of your friends? Or perhaps you’re just tired of boring PC cases in general? Then I have some great news! NZXT has just revealed their new Valhalla PC case, which was created in partnership with Ubisoft! The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla, a case with an overly complicated and rather crap product name, is certainly an impressive looking case.
Video GamesCollider

'Assassins Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids' DLC Features the Game's Best Content Since Launch | Review

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has allowed players around the world to live out their viking fantasies since launching in late 2020. The gender-fluid hero Eivor has since traveled from the frozen north with their viking brethren on a jolly invasion tour of England and beyond. The main game itself is a beast; you can easily sink well over 100 hours while raiding, delving into political machinations, uprooting hidden members of The Order, discovering mythological connections, and looting your way to a full kit, and still not even finish the main story. But while all that content is normally a strong selling point, ACV can become a bit of a slog because there's so much to do in a land that, quite frankly, just isn't as enticing or strikingly beautiful as previous titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Your mileage may vary. However, the viking adventure game gets a much-needed shot in the arm thanks to the title's first fully fleshed-out DLC, "The Wrath of the Druids."
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

ASSASSIN’S CREED 2 PC Download free full game for windows

ASSASSIN’S CREED 2 PC Download free full game for windows. Assassin’s Creed two PC Game is a 2009 game predicated in an action-adventure video created by Ubisoft Montreal and released by Ubisoft. It’s the 2nd significant installment from the Assassin’s Creed collection, Assassin’s Creed for 2007, and the first chapter of this Ezio trilogy. The Assassin Creed II game was initially released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2009 and later became available in March 2010. Microsoft Windows and OS X, in October 2010, can be traded little associated with playing attributes contrary to Uplay three downloadable expansion packs were introduced to Xbox Live.
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla: An collab between NZXT and Ubisoft

Did you ever feel that your system looks boring with the average color scheme? All the manufacturer release their product with the same stale color combination. NZXT is adding more flair into their cases to allude to consumers. The company just announced the latest Valhalla PC case in collaboration with Ubisoft. The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla is an impressive-looking case that will raise your expectation.
Video Gamesava360.com

The Best Glitches In Assassin's Creed Games

The Greatest Assassin's Creed Glitches! Subscribe for more great content! https://wmojo.com/mojoplays-subscribe. When you think of games with the most insane glitches, the Assassin's Creed series is usually one of the first to come to mind. In this video, we'll be exploring the glitchy underbelly of the Assassin's Creed franchise! It’s no secret these games have been plagued with engine issues and bugs for a hot minute... But how many times have those exact problems caused something astounding to happen that completely knocked you out of your chair? What's the craziest AC glitch YOU've ever seen? Let us know in the comments!
FIFAPosted by
Android Police

All the games on Google Stadia (Update: A bunch of Ubisoft titles including Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and Child of Light)

This story was originally published . Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, began trialing on November 19 (2019), and even though you needed a $130 Founder's Edition kit to gain access, Google eventually opened the floodgates to everyone in August (2020). So far, many games have been announced for the service, and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along. Of course, it can be a difficult to keep track of things in this fast-moving industry, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.