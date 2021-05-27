Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of trails, paths, and boat ramps to continue for several days. Also a high pool stage at Lake Sam Rayburn to contribute to high water on the lower Angelina River throughout much of the remainder of this May.