Cherokee County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Washakie County, WYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southeast Big Horn Basin .Warm temperatures may melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of north central Wyoming, including the following area, Southeast Big Horn Basin near Tensleep. * Through Saturday morning * Water level at 3.7 ft along the Tensleep Creek, as of 0700 Fri June 4th. This is 0.2 ft above Action Stage. * There remains at least 15 inches of snow on the ground above 9000 feet. Above normal to near record temperatures today will lead to active snow melt.
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamosa by NWS

Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Friday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of trails, paths, and boat ramps to continue for several days. Also a high pool stage at Lake Sam Rayburn to contribute to high water on the lower Angelina River throughout much of the remainder of this May.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 16:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BOX ELDER COUNTY At 458 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Park Valley, or 22 miles south of Malta, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Standrod. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Liberty County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Long by NWS

Liberty County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Long by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Liberty; Long A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR LIBERTY AND LONG COUNTIES At 834 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gum Branch, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Hinesville, Fort Stewart and Gum Branch. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 19:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-04 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zortman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zortman and Landusky. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lyon County, NVweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ALAMOSA COUNTY At 748 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mosca, or 10 miles north of Alamosa, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mosca. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Mainland Dare by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Mainland Dare; Northern Outer Banks; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks, Pamlico, Southern Craven and West Carteret. * Until Noon EDT today. * Frequent heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will continue drop locally very heavy rain. Additional amounts over 1 inch could lead to flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.
Lyon County, NVweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Walker. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy winds are expected in the afternoon and evening hours through at least Tuesday. Additional Lake Wind Advisories may be issued.